Gov. Cuomo announces pre-landfall federal disaster declaration issued by Pres. Biden

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Governor Cuomo announced Sunday that President Biden approved a pre-landfall disaster declaration for 26 counties that will be impacted by Tropical Storm Henri as the storm churned 35 miles southeast of Montauk Point and is poised to make landfall by noon.

The counties receiving the declaration are, Albany, Bronx, Broome, Chenango, Columbia, Delaware, Dutchess, Greene, Kings, Montgomery, Nassau, New York, Orange, Otsego, Putnam, Queens, Rensselaer, Richmond, Rockland, Saratoga, Schenectady, Schoharie, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester.

This declaration follows the Governor's issuance of a state disaster emergency Saturday.

Governor Cuomo also directed state agencies to deploy additional emergency assets as heavy rain, wind gusts, and storm surge impact Downstate areas. Parts of New York City and Long Island have already seen up to six inches of rain in some locations and sustained winds of 70 mph continue to batter the coast. Several locations inland and along the coast are likely to be impacted by dangerous storm surge, long-duration heavy rainfall, and high winds far beyond the "eye" of the storm.

"Tropical Storm Henri is already causing issues on Long Island and New York City with heavy rain, flooding, and downed trees," Governor Cuomo said. "I applaud and thank President Biden for his decision to issue a pre-landfall disaster declaration for New York, and I am directing our State agencies to deploy additional emergency response assets to areas likely to be impacted by this storm. As always, we will do everything we can to help our local partners with any and all response and recovery operations. This storm is unpredictable and, although it appears to be moving further east, the threats of storm surge, coastal and inland flooding, high winds and power outages remain very real. Now is the time to be smart - pay close attention to weather reports, and, for the safety of yourself, your family, and responders, avoid any unnecessary travel."