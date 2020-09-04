BUFFALO, N.Y. — Revised orders from the governor's office Thursday morning have temporarily taken away one of the few quarantine respites for Western New Yorkers.

Under the revised executive order from Gov. Andrew Cuomo, golf courses as of Thursday are now considered nonessential businesses. Previous orders did not distinguish whether they were, so numerous courses had taken advantage of the unseasonable warmth to open while adhering to social distancing protocol. For more on this story, please visit the Buffalo Business First website.