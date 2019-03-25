WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Williamsville's Glen Park Art Festival is returning for its 10th year this summer, but there is just one week left until the deadline for artists to apply.

Applications can be found at the Village Hall located at 5565 Main Street or by emailing glenparkfestival@gmail.com.

The Glen Park Art Festival will take place July 27 and 28.

The festival includes paintings, jewelry and arts, and crafts from local artists. If you wish to participate in the festival, you are asked to fill out an application and have it in by April 1.

In addition to the art, festival goers will also have their fair share of food to enjoy as well. Food trucks from Williamsville restaurants will be on hand.

