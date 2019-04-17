BUFFALO, N.Y. — U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand has introduced new legislation that would eliminate the use of a certain pesticide in foods served at schools.

The bill specifically targets a pesticide known as CPS, which is sprayed on crops such as apples, oranges, corn and more.

Studies have linked it to developmental disabilities in children.

Gillibrand's bill proposes prohibiting schools from buying any food that has even a trace of the pesticide.

