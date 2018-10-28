BUFFALO, N.Y. - Local runners got out their race shoes,costumes and ponchos for the Annual Buffalo Pumpkin Run 5k and Fun Walk Sunday afternoon.

In its 10 th year, Gateway Longview and Independent Health hoped to raise $30,000. With nearly 400 participants, the original goal was exceeded by almost $10,000.

Braving the rain and cold, M&Ms, superheros and pumpkins were escorted through the course by Police.

WGRZ’s Emily Lampa greeted racers with high fives at the finish line.

Finishers enjoyed pumpkin patches, food trucks, an entertainment stage and an award ceremony at the post race party sponsored by Star 102.5.

Proceeds from the race support Gateway Longview efforts including behavioral health programs, community-based resources, the Gateway Longview school and residential care for older children.

