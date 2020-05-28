Games with no parents? Temperature checks? State soccer association surveys parents

The New York State West Youth Soccer Association wants to know what parents think about a return to the soccer pitch.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — What could youth sports look like when they're allowed to resume play under New York State's reopening plan?

That's what a state soccer association is trying to figure out and it's asking for parents to give their opinion.

Last week, the New York State West Youth Soccer Association sent out a 10-question survey to parents, to see what their interest and comfort level is in allowing their children to resume playing soccer.

Currently, youth sports fall in Phase 4 of the state's reopening plan.

If Governor Andrew Cuomo continues to do 2-week increments in allowing regions to further reopen, youth sports could return in late June, early July.

In soccer, many local leagues have canceled for the season.

But New York State West soccer wants to know, when play is able to resume how would parents feel and would parents be okay not seeing their kid play?

"There certainly is a scenario where players are dropped off and maybe parents have to watch from their vehicles if the fields are set up that way," said Doug Curella, the executive director of the Clarence Soccer Club. He's familiar with the survey and posted it on the club's website.

Some other questions in the survey, how comfortable are parents in letting their kids practice, play in games and play in tournaments with social distancing, and how comfortable would they be in letting their kids play in tournaments, against teams from different regions?

Another question they're asked, would parents be okay reporting their child's temperature to coaches before the game?

"It's unclear who would perform the temperature check; would it be a coach, a manager, an administrator, do they perform it at home a lot of those questions," Curella said.

Results from the survey should be known in the next day or two.

The New York State West Youth Soccer Association released this statement: