BATAVIA, N.Y. — The pay and perks are aplenty for the head of the Western Regional Off Track Betting Corp.

There’s Henry Wojtaszek’s annual salary of $179,462.

A state pension.

Forty-seven days a year of paid time off, including vacation, holidays, personal time and sick time.

Access to gold-plated health, dental and vision insurance, which he has opted out of in favor of an annual cash payment of at least $6,000.

And, until April, a cell phone and automobile paid for by OTB.

