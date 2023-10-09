Free haircuts for a good cause more help needed

The organization was forced to close in March of 2020 due to the pandemic, and since then has had a hard time recruiting volunteers.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A local non-profit that provides free haircuts is now in need of volunteers.

Haircuts For Those In Need was founded in 2018 and provides free cuts one to four times a month. The group often works with those who are unhoused or at-risk.

The organization provided haircuts on Monday at the YWCA on Grant Street in Buffalo. There were originally five barbers and cosmetologists as well as an assistant who planned to volunteer.

Founder & Executive Director, Charlene Thomas said due to unforeseen circumstances, only two volunteers were able to make it to the event.

"We were supposed to have four hair cutters and one assistant and we dropped down to two hair and no assistant. Then, we had a girl who amazingly just saw a post I made and showed up and came to help us cut hair. But, we really need more help with more licensed cosmetologists and barbers," said Thomas.

Thomas said her organization was forced to close in March of 2020 due to the pandemic, and since then has had a hard time recruiting volunteers.

