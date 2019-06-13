BUFFALO, N.Y. — Frank Lloyd Wright's Martin House hosted a lecture on Wednesday about the LGBT community's history.

The talk, hosted by project manager Amanda Davis, discussed the importance of connecting and providing refuge for the LGBT community. The New York City LGBT Historic Sites Project aims to do just that.

The project is a scholarly initiative, with a focus on documenting historic and cultural sites associated with the LGBT community in the five boroughs. This educational resource intends to broaden society's knowledge about LGBT history.

As a winner of the 2019 Excellence in Historic Preservation Award, the New York City LGBT Historic Sites Project is currently looking outside the boroughs for more landmark designations statewide and nationwide.