WHEATFIELD, N.Y. — Four young puppies were killed in a house fire on 103rd St. in the town of Wheatfield Monday morning.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says a 911 call came in around 7:45 a.m. for a resident reporting heavy smoke coming from the basement.

A man and woman who lived at the home managed to get out safely, along with several other dogs. Four puppies, who were just two weeks old, were trapped in the basement and unable to be rescued.

Niagara County fire investigators are now trying to figure out what caused the fire.

The American Red Cross is assisting the family.