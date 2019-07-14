ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Four people were rescued Saturday after a sailboat capsized about nine miles off the shore of Hamlin State Park near Rochester.

The U.S. Coast Guard said the boat was among the participants in the Lake Ontario 300 Challenge Race from Toronto to Kingston, Canada.

All four people were wearing life jackets, and no injuries were reported. They were on the hull of the boat when the Coast Guard arrived.

