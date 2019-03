BUFFALO, N.Y. — Former Buffalo Sabres forward Evander Kane and his wife shared some sad news about their expecting child.

Kane released a statement Thursday afternoon stating, "Over the weekend, our daughter, Eva, at 26 weeks, passed away."

He went on to say, "Eva, you have been the absolute biggest blessing of our lives and we are so grateful for all the joy you brought us in such a short amount of time."

You can read Kane's full statement in the post below.