NIAGARA FALLS, NY - A Niagara County probation officer has admitted to stealing prescription drugs from the probationers he was supervising.

The Niagara County District Attorney says Matthew Fender pleaded guilty to official misconduct and petit larceny Wednesday, and has resigned from the probation department.

More: Niagara Co. Probation Officer accused of stealing pain meds

Fender will be sentenced in August.

© 2018 WGRZ