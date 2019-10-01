Former Kenmore Police Chief Peter Breitnauer pleaded guilty to possessing hydrocodone in federal court Thursday.

Last October, Breitnauer was accused of taking pills from the NYS Medication Drop Box at the Kenmore Police Station for personal use.

FBI agents reportedly found more than 100 hydrocodone pills in his office.

There's no evidence he was distributing the drugs.

In court Thursday, 2 On Your Side learned that Breitnauer is not in a drug treatment program; instead, he will be randomly drug tested.

There is now a pre-sentencing investigation underway.

Sentencing has been set for April.