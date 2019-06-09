BUFFALO, N.Y. — There is another effort to get the speed limit on the 198 back to 50 miles per hour.

It's been four years since the state dropped it to 30 after a deadly crash in Delaware Park.

But former Erie County Executive Joel Giambra says that change is putting more lives at risk.

There are arguments for and against the 198 speed limit of 30 miles per hour, all of them based on safety. With a petition, Giambra argues the speed limit should be restored to 50 miles per hour.

He feels drivers on 198 are at risk every day.

"I think the state may have created a more dangerous situation because some people are abiding by the 30 miles an hour other people are not, and you have a hodgepodge situation now," Giambra said.

About four years ago, a 3-year-old boy was killed when a driver drove off the 198 into Delaware Park.

That boy's sister was also hit and suffered traumatic injuries.

Within days, Governor Andrew Cuomo ordered that the 198 speed limit be dropped to 30.

REPORTER: What would you say to that family who has experienced so much loss and pain that you know what we did several years ago we're going to change it back?

"There's nothing that I can say to eliminate the pain and heartache, however that was a knee-jerk reaction to problem that didn't exist, it wasn't speed that caused that car to leave the highway," Giambra said.

The driver was not charged.

Prosecutors say the driver wasn't under the influence and may have fallen asleep.

Debate over what to do with the 198 continues -- some want it gone all together, others such as the state DOT proposed that it be turned into a boulevard.

"Whether or not it should be a highway or a parkway let those issues continue to be discussed but in the meantime, put the speed limit back where it belongs," Giambra said.

The state DOT issued a statement saying:

“The New York State Department of Transportation remains willing to move forward on a project that would enhance the experience of all users along the Scajaquada Expressway corridor, while preserving the historical character of the community. However, the more expansive options favored by some community members requires the DOT to consider alternate approaches to advance the project, which we are continuing to explore. The NYSDOT remains committed and looks forward to a collaborative effort to transform the Scajaquada.”

State Senator Tim Kennedy also issued a statement saying:

"The voices of the community deserve to be heard. The New York State Department of Transportation has said it remains committed to moving forward on a project that enhances the experience of all users of the Scajaquada Expressway corridor, and as with any improvements, I expect them to incorporate resident feedback and prioritize safety in any changes implemented down the road."

