BUFFALO, N.Y. — The USS Little Rock is getting ready for the summer season.

Navy veterans from across the country are spending the week getting the ship cleaned up. They come from places like Wisconsin and Massachusetts, and some farther than that.

Wednesday afternoon, the veterans were busy working on plumbing, polishing brass, and painting. Each of them agreed that it was a labor of love to see their old ship and comrades one more time.

Arthur Tilley, who served on the USS Little Rock from 1962 until 1963, told 2 On Your Side that there was a special kind of bond that was formed.

"You're essentially married to the ship and to the crew. You get to know people and therefore you get to feel close to them so there's a nostalgia that kind of wells up."

Visitors will be able to hear first-hand from some of the men who worked on the USS Little Rock. Their voices are part of the audio tour visitors hear when they visit the Naval Park.