BUFFALO, N.Y. — Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias will bring his "Beyond the fluffy world tour" to Western New York when the comedian performs at the Erie County Fair on Saturday, August 10th at 8 p.m.

"Fluffy" will perform at the fair grandstand.

Tickets go on sale on March 7th at 10 a.m. You can purchase them at the fair box office, on tickets.com or by calling 1-888-223-6000.

General admission tickets will cost $28 while reserved seats will cost $40 and $55.

A media release sent out on Thursday morning points out that Iglesias was recently featured in The Hollywood Reporter's Top 40 Comedy Players of 2018 issue.

The California native is also one of the most watched comedians on YouTube.