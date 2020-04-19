FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla — Three years ago, a New York couple was enjoying a meal by the water at a South Florida restaurant when the man’s wedding ring slipped off his finger, through the wooden floorboards, apparently lost forever.

This week, Coconuts restaurant manager Ryan Krivoy replaced the wooden deck and found a gold coin, $100 bills and a silver wedding ring with the inscription, “Mike & Lisa 08-21-15."

The Fort Lauderdale restaurant's Facebook post about the ring was shared about 5,000 times, making its way to Mike and Lisa.

The Florida Sun Sentinel reports the happy wife called to claim the ring three days later.

