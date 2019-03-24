HAVERHILL, Fla. — A Florida couple went to the park Friday evening and seemingly forgot about one of their seven children late into the overnight hours and into the next day.
Makenson and Jolanda Larose Alexandre each were arrested and charged with child neglect for leaving their little girl at Palm Beach County's Haverhill Park.
Deputies say the parents told investigators they did not realize they left their child around 7 p.m. Friday at the park. She was found wandering alone by deputies, who later searched the area and made loud announcements in an attempt to find her parents.
The girl's mother reported her missing at 11:40 a.m. Saturday, deputies say.
The Florida Department of Children and Families had been taking care of the girl in the meantime. Officials since have stepped in to remove the seven children from the Alexandre home.
What other people are reading right now:
- More passengers lifted off Norway cruise ship before towing
- Google 'Florida man' followed by your birthday: What's your story?
- Powerball jackpot to $750 million after no winner Saturday
- Mother of Florida toddler found wandering around park located
- Hallmark Channel needs extras for movie filming in Safety Harbor
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.
Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.