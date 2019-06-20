BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for southern Cattaraugus and Allegany counties until 1:30 pm.

Very heavy rain has occurred in this region with some spots already picking up 2 ½ inches of rain and more is on the way. The rain has been particularly heavy in Olean were a road has been closed due to a mud and debris slide.

Viewer Steve Piscitelli sent us these images of flooding in Ellicottville and Salamanca.

Flooding on Academy Street in Salamanca

Steve Piscitelli

Flooding on Sommerville Valley Road in Ellicottville

Steve Piscitelli

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for Potter and McKean counties in northern Pennsylvania from 11 o’clock this morning until late tonight.

Some parts of these two counties saw heavy rainfall yesterday and with additional heavy rain possible today some localized flooding is possible. Some areas could see between an inch in an inch and a half of rainfall.