BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Flash Flood Watch for Potter and McKean counties has expired.
Some places have picked up 2 to 3 inches of rain since early Thursday morning. The rain was been particularly heavy in places around Olean, where a road was closed due to a mud and debris slide.
Here are a few other rainfall totals, as reported by the National Weather Service in Buffalo:
Rushford 1.80"
Delevan 1.31"
Cattaraugus 1.30"
Glenwood 1.70"
Ellicottville 0.97"
Viewer Steve Piscitelli sent us these images of flooding in Ellicottville and Salamanca.
Steve Piscitelli
Steve Piscitelli