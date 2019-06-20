BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for Potter and McKean counties until 1 a.m.

Some places have picked up 2 to 3 inches of rain since early Thursday morning. The rain was been particularly heavy in places around Olean, where a road was closed due to a mud and debris slide.

Here are a few other rainfall totals, as reported by the National Weather Service in Buffalo:

Rushford 1.80"

Delevan 1.31"

Cattaraugus 1.30"

Glenwood 1.70"

Ellicottville 0.97"

Viewer Steve Piscitelli sent us these images of flooding in Ellicottville and Salamanca.

Flooding on Academy Street in Salamanca

Steve Piscitelli

Flooding on Sommerville Valley Road in Ellicottville

Steve Piscitelli