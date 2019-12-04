CLARENCE, N.Y. — It has been "National Work Zone Safety Awareness Week" and police and road crews want motorists to remember the state's Move Over Law and to not drive distracted.

The Thruway Authority joined state police in Clarence Friday to talk about how important it is for drivers to remember that law to help prevent unnecessary accidents and even deaths to first responders along highways.

"People are under the misconception that they need to move over immediately. The move over law actually, if you can move over in a safe manner, that's what we want you to do. But if you cannot move over, just slow down and give the guy some room," said Keith Stanczewski of the Thruway Authority.

Drivers who violate the Move Over Law could receive a ticket and drivers convicted twice could even lose their license.