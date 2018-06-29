Several communities are celebrating Independence Day over the next few days. Here's a list of communities having fireworks displays. If you don't see a display listed, please send us a message on our Facebook page and we'll work to get it up there. Fireworks launch at dusk, unless otherwise noted.
Sunday, July 1
- Clarence- Town Park
- Ellicottville- Holiday Valley following BPO concert
- Grand Island- Fantasy Island
- Niagara Falls- Goat Island or Canadian Side of the falls
- Niagara Falls- Seneca Niagara Casino 9:40pm
- Sardinia- Veterans Park
Monday, July 2
- Grand Island- Fantasy Island
- Niagara Falls- Goat Island or Canadian Side of the falls
Tuesday, July 3
- Akron- Veterans Park
- Batavia- Dwyer Stadium (after the Batavia Muckdogs game)
- Buffalo- Coca Cola Field after the Bisons' game
- Cheektowaga- Town Park
- East Aurora- Hamlin Park (rain date 7/4)
- Grand Island- Fantasy Island
- Little Valley- Cattaraugus County Fairgrounds
- Lockport- Downtown (Best places to view: Canal Street, Pine Street Bridge, Ida Fritz Park, Outwater Park and Dudley Square)
- Niagara Falls- Goat Island or Canadian Side of the falls
- Olcott/Newfane- Krull Park 10pm
- Town of Tonawanda- Kenney Field (Rain date 7/6)
Wednesday, July 4
- Amherst- UB North Campus Baird Point (rain date 7/6 at Bassett Park)
- Buffalo- Canalside
- Cassadaga- Flares around the lake 9:30pm
- Concord- Community Park
- Dunkirk- Memorial Park/Dunkirk Pier
- Findley Lake- 10pm
- Grand Island- Fantasy Island
- Lakewood- Hartley Park 10pm
- Lancaster- Village 10pm
- Lewiston- Academy Park
- Lyndonville- High School parking lot (rain date 7/5)
- Mayville- Lakeside Park 10pm
- Niagara Falls- Hyde Park
- Niagara Falls- Goat Island & Canadian side
- Olean- Bradner Stadium
- Orchard Park-Middle School 9:30pm
- Pendleton- Town Park
- Tonawanda/North Tonawanda- Niawanda Park 9:40pm
- Warsaw- Village Park 10pm
- Wheatfield- Oppenheim Park
