Fireworks blamed for Yonkers fire that left 6 families homeless

YONKERS, N.Y. — A fire department official says fireworks may have started a fire that destroyed a three-story apartment building in Yonkers, injured 12 firefighters and left six families homeless.

The Journal News reports that more than 100 firefighters responded to the fire shortly after 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

Deputy Chief Joseph Cintrone of the Yonkers fire department called the building a total loss and said it might have to be torn down.