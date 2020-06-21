Fireworks blamed for Yonkers fire that left 6 families homeless

YONKERS, N.Y. — A fire department official says fireworks may have started a fire that destroyed a three-story apartment building in Yonkers, injured 12 firefighters and left six families homeless.
The Journal News reports that more than 100 firefighters responded to the fire shortly after 9:30 p.m. Saturday.
Deputy Chief Joseph Cintrone of the Yonkers fire department called the building a total loss and said it might have to be torn down.
Cintrone said the blaze may have been started by fireworks and "poor housekeeping outside.” He said fireworks may have ignited rubbish in the back yard.