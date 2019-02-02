ANGOLA, N.Y. — Debra Bracco has lived on Johnson Avenue in Angola for the last 25 years.

Thursday night around 11 she received a call from a neighbor saying a fire hydrant burst and water was rushing down their street.

"I looked at my driveway at that time the water was not even to my driveway just barely on my driveway and that was about 11:15...I came back out about 45 minutes to an hour later and I had a flood in my yard," said Bracco.

Bracco said she called police asking for someone to turn off the fire hydrant but did not get an immediate response.

"I called the police again and they told me they had already called Erie County Water Authority, they had called them a couple of times and were supposedly on their way," said Bracco. "Well they never showed up till 1:30 in the morning."

That meant water was running toward her house for two and half hours, which turned her garage into an ice rink.

"My garage floor is frozen, my car tires are frozen to the garage floor. I can't open my garage doors, I have at least two and a half feet of water in my driveway and it is now frozen."

The Erie County Water Authority released a statement about the incident:

"When this thaws what do I do with all the standing water here who's going to help me get rid of all this water here," said Bracco.

2 On Your Side looked into the Town of Evans Code in regards to fire hydrants to find out who is responsible for the incident.

We found that the town code states that neither the Town of Evans nor the Erie County Water Authority are liable for any damages in regards to fire hydrants.

"Two and a half hours of running water down my driveway is unacceptable, it's an unacceptable response," said Bracco.

