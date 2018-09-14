The story of a 15-year-old drug kingpin and informant, White Boy Rick, opens this weekend.

It's the story about a real life tragedy, and it’s sad and depressing.

But it’s got some fine performances in this story of drug deals back in the 80s.

This story about how Detroit cops and the feds lead a teenager into a life of drug dealing is heart-breaking. But it’s very well done. The cast is simply amazing. White Boy Rick is rated R for language throughout, drug content, violence, some sexual references, and brief nudity. It’s not a feel good film by any stretch of the imagination, but it’s a 4 and a half out of 5 box of popcorn effort and is an indictment not only of drug use and drug sales, but the draconian enforcement of those 80’s era drug laws.

Again, this is not a film for kids, and it’s a tough one to watch, but it is a really good movie.

Matthew McConaughey simply steals every scene he's in.

A Simple Favor is a film that's a lot more fun.

It starts out like it’s the story of a couple of suburban moms becoming friends.

One mom disappears under extremely fishy circumstances and the other sets out to find her and uncovers a lot more than anyone bargained for.

A Simple Favor is rated R for sexual content and language throughout, some graphic nude images, drug use and violence. The story is pretty good, but what makes this film are the performances by Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively. This film is dark and witty. The way the story wraps up is a little disappointing. Even so, this is a 4 out of 5 box of popcorn dark comedy thriller that had me smiling even when folks were getting shot. Don’t take the kids, but if you like caper films, go see it.

On the other hand, if you are looking for a film about aliens who want our skulls for trophies, well, you’re in luck, sorta.

Another Predator film opens this weekend. This is the fourth one in the franchise … well, six if you count the two Alien versus Predator films. In either event, it’s too many. Critics aren’t eating it up. It’s rated R for strong bloody violence, language throughout, and crude sexual references. It does have Olivia Munn, but even that might not be enough.

Speaking of sequels, Unbroken, the Path to redemption is out. It’s sort of a sequel to 2014’s Unbroken. It’s not an official sequel, and none of the original cast returns. It’s rated PG-13 for thematic content and related disturbing images. It’s getting hardly any critical love.

Now, that’s not true of The Wife. This story of the woman behind the man…behind a nobel prize winner… stars Glenn Close and is getting all kinds of acclaim. It’s rated R for language and some sexual content.

So, there, you got some pretty clear choices at the Box Office this weekend

