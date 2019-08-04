BUFFALO, N.Y. — This is Festival Fest. Festival Fest is the thing I do where I talk about things to do in Western New York.

Let's get right into it.

If you use the word fixing to mean preparing rather than repairing, well then you probably already know the Cowboy Spring Ball is happening April 13.

Buffalo's answer to Elvis will be in the building at the Ismailia Shrine in West Seneca on the 13th as well.

Buffalo's only Irish language class is having a beer tasting benefit for the Buffalo Irish Center on April 13.

WNY Mountain Bike Association's 19th Annual Bicycle Swap and Sale is on April 14.

The 12th Annual Evans Environmental Fair in Angola is the 13th.

A couple of Easter events you can head to include the Easter Bazaar at the St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church in Kenmore on April 13th. All you can eat pancakes with the Easter Bunny is in Amherst on the 14th.

All you can Eat Spaghetti at the Polish Falcons Nest 6 on Sunday April 14th.

All of the events featured this week came directly from you to me and our email festivalfest@wgrz.com.