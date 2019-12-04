1 in 8 U.S. women will be diagnosed with breast cancer during their lifetime. The key to survival is early detection.

For the first time in 20 years, the FDA is proposing changes to mammogram rules.

The agency wants mammogram centers to notify women if they have dense breast tissue and explain how it puts them at a higher risk of breast cancer.

Dr. Trudi Parker is a radiologist with Allina Health, and she believes the FDA’s proposed change to mammogram rules could save lives.

It would modernize breast cancer screenings and help empower women to make the best possible decisions for their health.

For more resources from Allina Health click here.