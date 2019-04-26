BUFFALO, N.Y. — The FBI is investigating the awarding of lucrative contracts by the Western Regional Off Track Betting Corp. to politically wired companies.

The investigation, confirmed by multiple sources, is looking into firms with ties to OTB Chairman Richard Bianchi, a member of the Monroe County Conservative Party’s executive committee, and CEO Henry Wojtaszek, former chairman of the Niagara County Republican Committee.

The full scope of the probe is unclear and an FBI spokesperson would neither confirm nor deny the investigation. But sources told Investigative Post that it includes, at a minimum, contracts the OTB has awarded to at least three firms.

For more on this developing story, please visit the Investigative Post site. Also, watch Channel 2 News at 5:30 for a detailed report.