Fattey Beer expanding with two more bottle shops, plus a taco joint

The new sites in Ellicottville and Wheatfield join existing bottle shops in Hamburg, Buffalo and Orchard Park.

Fattey Beer Co. is prepping for a major expansion this summer that will add two more bottle shops, plus at full-service restaurant.

The new sites in Ellicottville and Wheatfield join existing bottle shops in Hamburg, Buffalo and Orchard Park. The four-year-old craft beer business offers tastings and food as well as sales of more than 500 types of bottled beer, seltzer and hard cider.