Fattey Beer expanding with two more bottle shops, plus a taco joint

Fattey Beer Co. is prepping for a major expansion this summer that will add two more bottle shops, plus at full-service restaurant.
The new sites in Ellicottville and Wheatfield join existing bottle shops in Hamburg, Buffalo and Orchard Park. The four-year-old craft beer business offers tastings and food as well as sales of more than 500 types of bottled beer, seltzer and hard cider.
Owner Nik Fattey said the expansion is a direct response to beer delivery requests during the pandemic to the north and south of its existing business footprint.