'There are no words': Father, 4 children killed in Phoenix condo fire

A man and four children have died in a fire that broke out in a townhome on Wednesday night.

PHOENIX — A family member has confirmed two children hospitalized in critical condition have died following a condo fire late Wednesday night.

The fire also claimed the lives of the children's father and two other children when it broke out in the home earlier in the week.

Firefighters found the townhome full of smoke with flames coming from the windows after arriving at the scene near 35th and Northern avenues around 11 p.m. Wednesday night, the department said.

Firefighters said they found the man, identified as Shimone Boyer, and his four children during their search of the condo after extinguishing the flames. Boyer died from his injuries on-scene, and the three boys and one girl were transported to a local children's hospital in "extremely critical condition."

Two children, ages 7 and 8, died at the hospital. An 11-year-old and nine-year-old died on Saturday after being hospitalized in critical condition for several days, a family members told 12News.

"He (Shimon) put everything he could into those kids, everything he could do, every waking moment was focused on his kids," said Boyer. “There are no words, there are no words.”

Boyer said the children had special needs, and their mother had left the country.

"Each person is a flame and each person has something to offer the world," he said of the children.

Firefighters said there's no indication that the fire was intentionally set. The Phoenix Police Department has taken over the investigation of the fire.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help cover funeral expenses. You can donate here.

Home fire prevention:

The Arizona Fire & Medical Authority has released tips on how to prevent fires from starting in your home.

“More than 4,000 Americans die each year in fires and approximately 25,000 are injured,” the authority said on its website. “An overwhelming number of fires occur in the home.”

First off, the authority says that every house needs to have at least one working smoke alarm. Every level of the home and every sleeping area should have a working smoke alarm inside of it to offer the best protection.

Appliances should also be used in a way that manufacturers recommend, since overheating, shorts and sparks can all lead to a fire breaking out.

Lastly, families should have an escape plan from every room of the house.

“Caution everyone to stay low to the floor when escaping from fire and never to open doors that are hot,” the authority said. “Select a location where everyone can meet after escaping the house. Get out then call for help.”

The authority offers free home safety inspections. Schedule one with them by calling 623-544-5400.