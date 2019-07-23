EAST AURORA, N.Y. — Cast and crew for the upcoming limited series "Diary of a Lunatic" set up at Knox Farm State Park to film the battle scene for the show's finale.

The show is an epic fantasy series based on a film director Greg Robbins did with Kimber Eastwood in 2016. The series will go deeper into the story in ways the movie couldn't.

The crew has been filming in the area for a few days. During the day actors and extras were rehearsing fight scenes and getting covered with makeup. The crew started filming different individual fight scenes before shooting the big battle with all of the actors at once.

When 2 On Your Side spoke with Kimber Eastwood, one of the film's producer's, she described some of the backstories that led to the final battle.

"Everybody in the show has an alter ego in a different parallel world and the parallel world is starting to collapse so the egos are not falling back on to the people that is their person," Eastwood said. "It’s going on to other bodies and it’s wreaking havoc on the whole entire world."

"Diary of a Lunatic" will be a six-part miniseries, and producers are hoping to sell the series to one of the major streaming platforms so it can be released next year.