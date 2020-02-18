The company that owns Fantasy Island amusement park is planning on selling off some rides according to an industry report.

Grand Island Town Supervisor John Whitney tells WGRZ that it appears the amusement park will close.

There are several reports that another Apex Parks Group amusement park, Indiana Beach Boardwalk has closed and the rides from that location will be put up for sale.

American Coaster Enthusiasts posted an article on Tuesday indicating Apex Parks were in the process of selling off rides from both parks and that a new owner was "not an option."

WGRZ has reached out to Apex Parks Group for comment but our calls have not been returned.

The Apex Parks Group website no longer mentions Fantasy Island and the page that lists the locations owned by Apex no longer exists.

Fantasy Island opened in 1961 and features thrill rides and theme shows.