BUFFALO, N.Y. — ATTENTION, BUFFALO! Extras are needed for the new movie "Nightmare Alley," which will be directed by Academy Award winner Guillermo del Toro and shot in Western New York.

Citrola Casting, LLC. is looking for actors and actresses of all ages for the movie.

It's set in the 1940s, and is about a corrupt conman who teams up with a female psychiatrist to trick people into giving them money.

Extras should expect to work 12-14 hour days and will be paid for all of their work.

Filming will begin at the end of February 2020.

Anyone who is interested can fill out an application HERE.

