For the first time since several Erie County legislators called for the resignation of the water authority chairman, the two sides came face to face.

Erie County Water Authority Jerome Schad spoke before the Erie County legislature on Thursday. He said that he has already made some changes to be more transparent including posting agendas online ahead of time and sharing audio from meetings.

"The transparency issue that the ABO was concerned with is very well addressed with those kind of items, " Schad said. "And I'd like to see that continue and as long as I am there I intend to continue reform at the water authority."

Schad said the authority is working on broadcasting video of meetings to the public as well.

