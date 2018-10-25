BUFFALO, NY-- The Erie County Sheriff's Office is looking to add new members to the Sheriff's Reserve Mounted Unit.

The unit was first established in the 1940s. Members serve as ambassadors for the Sheriff's Office to the community at public events, work details at the Buffalo Convention Center and Buffalo Bills games. They organize food drives and assist charitable organizations. They also serve as Reserve Deputies.

Interested applicants must:

• Have a valid NYS pistol permit

• Be at least 21-years-old

• Own a healthy horse, at least 15.2 hands, with a temperament/disposition suitable to mounted law enforcement work as well as friendly to the public. The horse must be adaptable to the various stimuli encountered working in a variety of locations and situations - no kickers

• Have a minimum of 5-years of equestrian (rider) experience

• Have a horse trailer and tow vehicle

• Be available at least two days or evenings per week and work year-round in all weather conditions

• Be willing to purchase uniforms, law enforcement equipment, and necessary equipment for the horse

• Successfully complete a New York State Peace Officers academy and initial 51-Hour Firearms course and qualification

• Be of strong moral character and pass an intensive and comprehensive law enforcement background investigation

If you are interested and meet the qualifications, you can contact Joseph Savarese, Chief of Community Services Send him your resume and letter of interest to include applicant’s riding experience, at joseph.savarese@erie.gov or mail the required documents to Erie County Sheriff’s Office, ATTN: Chief Savarese, 10 Delaware Ave., Buffalo, NY 14201. Phone calls will not be accepted.

