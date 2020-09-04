BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County is rounding up a varied group of professionals to provide immediate and targeted business assistance to local businesses struggling to respond to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Erie County Business Task Force, announced by County Executive Mark Poloncarz, will begin by collecting data from businesses to form a better picture of how the coronavirus has impacted their operations and what actions might be needed. That information will assist in developing short- and long-term policy and procedural recommendations at the local, state and federal levels and will help to identify the workforce needs that businesses will have in order to succeed in the present and future COVID-19 economy. For more on this story, please visit the Buffalo Business First website.