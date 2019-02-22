BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County District Attorney John Flynn wants to vacate warrants for low-level marijuana arrests in the City of Buffalo.

He made the request to a judge in court on Friday. Buffalo City Court Judge Thomas P. Amodeo granted the motion to dismiss the warrants.

This request comes after Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown ordered police to stop enforcing low-level marijuana possession offenses.

Attorneys who represent the 35 individuals will notify their clients.

Earlier this week, 2 On Your Side asked Erie County District Attorney John Flynn about the policy change. He says he believes any law on the books should be enforced, but if the city decides not to hand him these cases, then that's their choice.

Buffalo becomes the latest in a growing number of American cities where police have been told to look the other way when they encounter adults possession or using a small amount of marijuana.

