Erie County DA: No charges will be filed in Amherst mans death

AMHERST, N.Y. — This week marks one year since a young man was found seriously injured in the street on Thistle Lea in the town of Amherst.

29-year-old Charles 'Chuck' Elardo was identified by police as the victim, he was taken to ECMC where he passed away.

Very few details have been released about what happened on November 29 last year around 3 A.M.

2 On Your Side has learned that the Erie County District Attorney and the Amherst Police Department have completed their investigation and ruled no criminal charges will be filed in the case.

A spokesperson for Erie County District Attorney John Flynn released this statement:

“The matter has been thoroughly investigated by our office. No charges will be filed."

Amherst Police Captain Christopher Meyer said APD’s traffic unit collected all the evidence and information. Meyer said based on the evidence it appeared “Mr.Elardo may have come in contact with a vehicle, causing him to fall and injure himself which resulted in fatal injuries.”

Full statement from Amherst Police Department:

“Our traffic unit did conduct an investigation into the incident and collected available evidence and information. Based on the evidence it appeared that Mr. Elardo may have come in contact with a vehicle, causing him to fall and to injure himself which resulted in his fatal injuries. After consulting with the Erie County District Attorney's office they recommended that no criminal charges be filed. At this time we feel that the case has been thoroughly investigated and is now closed.”