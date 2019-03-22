BUFFALO, N.Y. — Should horror film fans welcome the movie Us into the cineplex this weekend? Yes, they should, with gracious shouts of glee.

Us is a wonderful, gripping, effective psychological horror flick about folks being terrorized and murdered by their doppelgangers, their twins.

Director Jordan Peele has his roots in comedy, but he’s demonstrated his true calling is in the horror genre.

Us is Rated-R for violence/terror, and language. It has some great performances…well, you’d expect that from the great cast Peele assembled.

There are scenes that are both scary and screamingly funny. It’s not perfect. You’ve gotta overlook some real preposterousness and logical flaws, and Peele paints himself into a corner a couple of times.

But, if you can suspend your disbelief, it’s a ride worth 4 out of 5 boxes of popcorn. If you’re a horror fan, go see this movie.

One side note: The Elizabeth Moss character has a great line that I may adopt. She says, at one point, before all the horror gets rolling “It’s vodka o’clock.”

This isn't Peele's first horror film. He directed Get Out, which was cluttering up the Academy Award nominations a couple of years ago. That was a great horror film. This one is, too, but in an entirely different way.

Critics are almost universally loving our next film.

The wonderful Julianne Moore is in Gloria Bell. It a story about a woman in her 50’s looking for love. It’s Rated-R for sexuality, nudity, language and some drug use. Gloria Bell is a remake by Chilean director Sebestain Lelio of his acclaimed 2013 film, Gloria.

Now, why he would take a great film like that and remake it is beyond me. Maybe it’s for folks terrified by subtitles. Still, this latest version has a great cast with the likes of Moore.

Speaking of great casts. It’s been 20 years since Cruel Intentions first opened with the like of Selma Blair, Reese Witherspoon, Sara Michelle Gellar and Ryan Phillipe. I don’t think it’s a film that screams to be seen on the big-screen, but you can this weekend. It’s Rated-R for strong sexual dialogue and sexual situations involving teens, language and drug use. Eh, if you’ve never seen it, it might be worth paying to see it in theatres.

Or, you could just watch it on your tv.