Announced today The 1975 are coming to perform in Western New York.

The band will perform at Darien Lake on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at 7 p.m. No Rome will appear as a special guest.

The 1975 is an Indie band from England, originating from Manchester. They are known for the songs "Robbers", "Somebody Else" and "A Change Of Heart."

Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, October 26th at 10 a.m. Ticket prices range from $29.50-$59.50. Tickets are available online at LiveNation.com, Ticketmaster.com and by phone at 1-800-745-3000.

