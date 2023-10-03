Phoenix-born Stevie Nicks now has her own 'Rumours' Barbie doll

Celebrating the iconic Queen of Rock and Roll, Mattel created a Barbie doll in Stevie Nicks' likeness.

PHOENIX — Stevie Nicks is practically a rock and roll goddess, and now she's also a Barbie doll. It's no dream, the rumors are true, Mattel is honoring Nicks with her very own Barbie made in the "Rumours" cover style. And she's magic.

Nicks achieved worldwide success during her time with Fleetwood Mac, and continued to top the charts around the world with her iconic solo career. She announced the collaboration with Mattel at her concert Sunday night.

"When I look at her, I see my 27 year old self~ All the memories of walking out on a big stage in that black outfit and those gorgeous boots come rushing back~ and then I see myself now in her face," Nicks said on Twitter. "I am her and she is me. She absolutely has my heart."

My Stevie @Barbie has been with me now for several months. When Mattel came to me asking if I would like to have a Barbie made in the “Rumours” cover style I was very overwhelmed. Of course I questioned “would she look like me? Would she have my spirit? Would she have my heart…”… pic.twitter.com/JQXjF7XSMK — Stevie Nicks (@StevieNicks) October 2, 2023

Nicks, a Phoenix native, was the first woman to be inducted twice into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Her first induction was as a member of Fleetwood Mac in 1998, and again as a solo artist in 2019.

The Stevie Barbie perfectly captures the smokey majesty that Nicks brings to the stage. Her dress was inspired by the 1977 album Rumors, and the look is finished off with Nicks' signature golden moon necklace, tall black boots, and ribbon-adorned tambourine.

While she may have sold out almost immediately, you can keep an eye out for availability on Mattel's website.

