BUFFALO, N.Y. — The latest Matthew McConaughey film opens this weekend. Serenity starts off like a great film noir thriller, set in a strange place with everything a little off, an obsessed anti hero, and one great femme fatale.

Karen (Anne Hathaway) brings turbulent tides to Baker Dill (Matthew McConaughey) as his past resurfaces in SERENITY.

Photo credit: Graham Bartholomew / Aviron Pictures

That’s Anne Hathaway. This film gets you really intrigued, and then takes a neck wrenching left turn into weird.

I’m not gonna spoil anything, but I will say that, while it’s got a great cast, it’s just not as clever as it thinks it is. It’s Rated-R for language throughout, sexual content, and some bloody images. Coming up with a popcorn box rating was hard.

This weird neo-noir thriller has its moments, but what’s right is to give it 3 out of 5 boxes of popcorn. Noir fans, you’ll either love it, or be really put off by the plot twist.

Patrick Stewart and Louis Ashbourne Serkis in Twentieth Century Fox’s THE KID WHO WOULD BE KING.

Kerry Brown.

The Kid Who Would Be King brings the whole King Arthur thing into the 21st Century in a family friendly adventure. It’s Rated PG for fantasy action violence, scary images, thematic elements including some bullying, and language. It’s being called thoroughly enjoyable. Oh, and Patrick Stewart plays an old Merlin. Now that’s casting that makes sense.

Left to right: Steve Coogan as Stan Laurel, John C. Reilly as Oliver Hardy

Nick Wall, Courtesy of Sony Pictures Classics

Casting John C. Reilly as Oliver Hardy is an act of casting brilliance. Stan and Ollie opens this weekend. It’s a biopic about the great comedy duo Laurel and Hardy as they try to mount a comeback in the 1950’s. It’s Rated PG for some language, and for smoking. Critics are liking it.

Speaking of greatness…

Some local theatres are celebrating the 80th Anniversary of the Wizard of Oz. They’re screening the film on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

The Regal Elmwood, the Regal Transit and the Dipson Amherst are all showing the classic film. If you’ve never seen it on the big screen, now’s your chance!f

As they say, check your local listings.