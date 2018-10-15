Standup Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco is coming to Buffalo and has added a fourth show due to overwhelming demand for tickets.

It's part of his Stay Hungry Tour.

The shows will be at Shea's Performing Arts Center on Friday, February 1, 2019 at 7 p.m. and at 9:30 p.m. and Saturday, February 2 at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Tickets for the 9:30pm show on February 2 will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, October 26. The tickets range in price from $45.75-$82.75. Tickets are available to buy at LiveNation.com, the Shea's Box Office, and by phone at: 1-800-745-3000.

