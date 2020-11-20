Rockefeller Tree Owl gets bobblehead; portion of proceeds to go to Ravensbeard Wildlife Center

The bobbleheads are going into production now, with expected delivery in February.

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. — The owl that made headlines after being found inside the Rockefeller Christmas tree in New York City, now has a name and a bobblehead.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled a new bobblehead and has now given a name to the owl found inside the tree, Rockefeller, appropriately.

The museum also says they will be donating $5 from every Rockefeller Bobblehead sold to the Ravensbeard Wildlife Center, which is where Rockefeller is being cared for.

"This has been a wild year, and when we saw pictures of Rockefeller and heard his story, we knew there needed to be a Rockefeller bobblehead,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said in a press release. “We think this bobblehead will bring a lot of smiles to people while also raising funds for a great organization that is helping get him back into the wild.”

Each bobblehead costs $25 each plus a shipping charge of $8 per order. The bobbleheads are going into production now, with expected delivery in February.