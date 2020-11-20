x
Rockefeller Tree Owl gets bobblehead; portion of proceeds to go to Ravensbeard Wildlife Center

The bobbleheads are going into production now, with expected delivery in February.
Credit: National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. — The owl that made headlines after being found inside the Rockefeller Christmas tree in New York City, now has a name and a bobblehead.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled a new bobblehead and has now given a name to the owl found inside the tree, Rockefeller, appropriately. 

The museum also says they will be donating $5 from every Rockefeller Bobblehead sold to the Ravensbeard Wildlife Center, which is where Rockefeller is being cared for.

"This has been a wild year, and when we saw pictures of Rockefeller and heard his story, we knew there needed to be a Rockefeller bobblehead,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said in a press release. “We think this bobblehead will bring a lot of smiles to people while also raising funds for a great organization that is helping get him back into the wild.”

Each bobblehead costs $25 each plus a shipping charge of $8 per order. The bobbleheads are going into production now, with expected delivery in February.
Rockefeller Owl Bobblehead (Presale)
This bobblehead features "Rockefeller", the adorable little owl who was found in the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree earlier this week. The petite saw-whet owl, who was later nicknamed Rockefeller, was discovered when the tree was being transported to Rockefeller Center in New York City after being cut down in Oneonta, New York.
National Bobblehead HOF Store

    

