Well, it looks like they’re caught between molten rock and a toothy place in the latest Jurassic World film.

It’s action packed and loaded with great special effects, but is it time for the Jurassic Film Franchise to go extinct?

See, Isla Nublar, where all the dinosaurs live after the events of the last film, is having big volcanic eruptions. Claire and Owen are hired to go back to the island and rescue as many as possible, including Owen’s favorite Velociraptor and a Tyrannosaurus Rex.

The various dinosaurs are great and the action is relentless. Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom doesn’t have a dull moment. Unfortunately, the human characters are not nearly as interesting as the dinos, but they really don’t have time to be; they’re too busy trying to avoid being eaten with varying degrees of success.

The film is rated PG-13 for intense sequences of science-fiction violence and peril.

Despite it’s amazing special effects and very good cast…and the fact that I love dinosaurs…this is a three and a half out of 5 boxes of popcorn effort.

There are some really gory scenes and well, a lot of dino drool.

And there’s a film out this weekend in Western New York called American Animals.

But it’s a caper flick. American Animals refers to a rare book some college age knuckleheads are trying to steal.

It’s rated-R for language throughout, some drug use and brief crude/sexual material. Critics are sorta loving it, but American Animals doesn’t stand a chance against the Mesozoic Animals in Fallen Kingdom.

And there’s another film that doesn’t stand a chance against the Jurassic Juggernaught and it’s something you really ought to see.

Won’t You Be My Neighbor is a documentary about Fred Rogers and Mr. Roger’s Neighborhood. Critics are loving this look at the work of a children’s television pioneer.

It’s rated PG-13 for some thematic elements and language. If you watched this show growing up, or if you watched this show with your kids as they grew up, you should watch this film.

