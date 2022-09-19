Programming changes due to the Bills game tonight

We will have special coverage throughout our newscasts beginning at Most Buffalo at 4 p.m. and a special Sports Talk Live Buffalo beginning at 6:30 p.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills will be playing on Monday Night Football tonight, a game you can see right here on Channel 2!

We will have special coverage throughout our newscasts beginning at Most Buffalo at 4 p.m. and a special Sports Talk Live Buffalo beginning at 6:30 p.m.

If you're looking for the NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt at 6:30pm, you will be able to watch it on Antenna TV ( over the air on WGRZ 2.2, Spectrum Cable channel 12-45 or FiOS channel 460). NBC Nightly News will also replay at 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday on Channel 2.

The Bills game will be Channel 2 beginning at 7 p.m. and kickoff scheduled for 7:15 p.m.

The season premieres of The Voice (8 p.m. - 10 p.m.) and Quantum Leap (10 p.m.) will also be seen on Antenna TV ( over the air on WGRZ 2.2, Spectrum Cable channel1245 or FiOS channel 460). Quantum Leap will also be repeated on NBC Channel 2 on Saturday, September 24 at 8pm.

Following the game, a special Sports Talk Live Buffalo will air on Channel 2. Channel 2 News Tonight is expected to air at 11 p.m., following the game.