Peter Gabriel to perform in Buffalo in September

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo has been added as a stop on Peter Gabriel's upcoming North American tour of 'i/o-The Tour' on September 22 at the KeyBank Center.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 24 at 10 a.m. on livenation.com. If you belong to Peter Gabriel's Fan Club mailing list, those fans will receive access to a special presale starting Tuesday, March 21.
Citi cardmembers will also be able to purchase presale tickets Wednesday, March 22 at 10 a.m. until Thursday, March 23 at 6 p.m. through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com
Fans can purchase VIP packages which could include premium tickets, access to the pre-show lounge, a limited edition gift item & more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.
Other stops in the North American tour include:
September 8 Quebec City, Quebec Videotron Centre
September 9 Ottawa, Ontario Canadian Tire Centre
September 11 Toronto, Ontario Scotiabank Arena
September 13 Montreal, Quebec Bell Centre
September 14 Boston, Massachusetts TD Garden
September 16 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Wells Fargo Center
September 18 New York, New York Madison Square Garden
September 20 Washington, D.C. Capital One Arena – NEW SHOW
September 22 Buffalo, New York KeyBank Center – NEW SHOW
September 23 Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania PPG Paints Arena – NEW SHOW
September 25 Columbus, Ohio Nationwide Arena – NEW SHOW
September 27 Cleveland, Ohio Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse – NEW SHOW
September 29 Detroit, Michigan Little Caesars Arena – NEW SHOW
September 30 Chicago, Illinois United Center
October 2 Milwaukee, Wisconsin Fiserv Forum – NEW SHOW
October 3 St. Paul , Minnesota Xcel Energy Center – NEW SHOW
October 7 Vancouver, British Columbia Rogers Arena
October 8 Seattle, Washington Climate Pledge Arena
October 11 San Francisco, California Chase Center
October 13 Los Angeles, California Kia Forum
October 14 Palm Springs, California Acrisure Arena – NEW SHOW
October 16 Denver , Colorado Ball Arena – NEW SHOW
October 18 Austin, Texas Moody Center – NEW SHOW
October 19 Dallas, Texas American Airlines Center – NEW SHOW
October 21 Houston, Texas Toyota Center – NEW SHOW