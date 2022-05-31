Nelly to perform at the Erie County Fair

The Grammy winner will perform on August 18 at 8 p.m.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Rapper and singer Nelly will be performing at the Erie County Fair this summer.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, June 10. Preferred track seats are $45, reserved track seats are $35 and general admission tickets are $30. Tickets may be purchased online at Tickets.com.

Several other concerts have been announced that will be at the Grandstand this summer. They include:

The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute - Wednesday, August 10th at 8:00pm. The show is FREE with gate admission to the Fair.

Riley Green – Thursday, August 11th at 8:00pm

Grand Funk Railroad - Friday, August 12 at 8:00pm. This show is FREE with gate admission to the Fair

Trace Adkins with special guests Terri Clark and Lonestar – Sunday, August 14th at 5:30pm

Happy Together Tour – Tuesday, August 16th at 8:00pm

Tickets for all paid shows in the Grandstand will go on sale June 10 at 9:00 a.m. available only at Tickets.com. Tickets purchased prior to the day of the show will include admission to the Fair on the day of the performance.

Members of the Erie County Agricultural Society will get the opportunity to purchase pre-sale tickets on June 9. To become a member of the Erie County Agricultural Society, visit https://www.ecfair.org/ecasmembership before May 31, 2022.